Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Politics

Rabuka label Koya’s comments as childish

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 4:40 pm
People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya.

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has labelled Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya’s outburst as “childish and lacking substance”.

Koya yesterday hit out at Rabuka’s earlier claims that the tourism industry is in doldrums and that Denarau Island is a shadow of what it used to be.

Koya rejected the PA Leader’s criticism saying he has no right to speak on tourism until he owns up to his short-sighted demands to keep Fiji closed.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka has responded this afternoon saying Fiji is a country of free speech and must remain so even if the government is upset with what people say.

He adds that unless Koya’s understanding of the bill of rights has changed regarding free speech, every citizen has the right, and a duty to hold the government to account.

The People’s Alliance leader says they encourage economic growth, especially in the tourism sector, recognizing the value and potential of Fijian hospitality industry to encourage Foreign Direct Investment.

Rabuka is also urging Koya to accept people’s views even if he doesn’t agree with them, adding that there is more learnt by listening than by childish outbursts.

Koya says Rabuka has the freedom to make silly and condescending statements — but he shouldn’t act surprised when government uses facts to call him out.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.