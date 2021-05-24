Parties ready to fund policies

Three of the eight registered political parties say they will be able to explain to voters how they will fund election promises in their manifestos.

Amendments to Section 116 of the Electoral Act requires any party or candidate making a financial commitment, – whether orally or in writing – to immediately provide a written explanation of how the revenue is to be raised.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says they will conduct their campaigns using the manifesto.

“Our manifesto is just about ready we will start campaigning on April 26 but if SOE wants to ask us how we are going to pay certain things, we are ready to justify our manifesto.”

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube says his party will be using its alternative budget as the basis for how its policies will be funded once its manifesto is released.

“We will update our alternative budget to have a complete picture of what we are going to do and what is the impact on our financials.”

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says his party and the National Federation Party each have their manifestos but there is consensus between the two.

“We have the same common objective and we want to tell our voters-this is what we stand for, they will tell their voters this is what we stand for and the new requirements of the law obligates us to say how much it will cost the nation and where we are going to get that cost from.”

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the political parties are at liberty to design their own manifestos.

“The FEO will not give you a template or a sample to work from-that is simply the choice of the political party.”

The Act states that failure to outline how party policies will be funded could lead to a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a jail term of up to 10 years.