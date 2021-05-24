Home

Politics

NFP and PAP to use own manifesto in light of MOU

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 11, 2022 5:10 am

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the People’s Alliance Party and the National Federation Party will not limit the two parties from talking about their own manifestos.

However, the two-party leaders say they have a shared vision.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the two parties will be fighting the elections on their own but they will be working together with PAP on a number of issues as they prepare for the upcoming General Elections.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are putting out the vision to the people- we are telling them this is the kind of Government you can expect after the election.”

PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the parties will also be conducting joined campaign rallies.

“We have separate manifestos but we have seen there is harmony- we have the same common objective that is a nation and we want to tell our voters this is what we stand for.”

Meanwhile, the election campaign period for the 2022 General Election will begin on the 26th of this month.

