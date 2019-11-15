Forces of racism, sexism reeking within SODELPA ranks

FBC News has come upon a recording between two prominent SODELPA members which points to even a deeper division within the party.

Elements of racism and sexism as well were revealed in a leaked recording.

In it, the conversation between the two members referred to SODLEPA as iTaukei only party and that no other woman leader should be considered for the party leadership other than Ro Teimumu Kepa.

The two members also state that Anare Jale is the weak member of the Party and should not be considered for the position of Party President.

The recording seems to remove all doubt about any unity in SODELPA.

Caller 1: “This party for iTaukei alone. Is Anare Jale fit for that position as well? “

Caller 2: “No No No! He is very weak.”

The leaking of this recording itself which is bound to cause even more chaos within the Party reveals the level of sexism and racism which party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has gone to great lengths to deny recently.

Caller 1: “Did you manage to discuss anything about Lynda (Tabuya)?

Caller 2: “Lynda was there and to be honest if any woman leads the Party, it should be Ro Teimumu Kepa. Other than that, no women should take leadership positions in the party.”

Caller 1: Since you are there, whatever decision is being agreed upon – that’s it! That is absolutely a good move, to prevent Vijay Singh from taking up leadership position in the party.”

Caller 2: “No that is not going to happen. Never!”

Caller 1: “We only need iTaukei to chair the meeting.”

Caller 2: “I truly appreciate the point that you are raising.”

Caller 1: “If not, then we need Ro Filipe (Tuisawau) back. Ro Filipe would be the best person to chair that meeting. You know when the meeting was underway, I knew that I employ some military ways of operation and that’s the reason why I called you.”

Caller 2: “Amen. That is definitely correct. And I want to thank you for all the support you have been giving to the party leader at all SODELPA events. We will meet on Saturday. God Bless. “

Caller 1: “All good. The agenda is for Vijay Singh to not chair the meeting. “

Caller 2: “We don’t need an Indian there. This is the party for the iTaukei.”

There have been many claims in the past about SODELPA being a racist party, a claim that has been denied by Party leadership until now.

However this latest recording not only puts into question the Party’s relevance in a modern multi-cultural Fiji but also questions the Party’s stand on gender equality.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka was asked about this recording however, he says he is not aware of any such recording.