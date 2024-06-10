Police to prioritize resources based on upcoming budget

Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

The Fiji Police Force is prepared to operate within the budget allocated to them for the next financial year.

However, Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says it is important to prioritize key areas despite budgetary constraints.

Chew says the Force stands ready to reflect its commitment to making the most of available resources to maintain public safety and order.

“Until and unless it comes out, then we’ll see what is there for us. But whatever comes, we’ll use it to assist in carrying out our work, especially in serving the people of Fiji.”

Highlighting the pressing issues, Fong Chew stresses the need for increased manpower, particularly to address the ongoing drug problem in Fiji.

The Fiji Police Force was allocated $183.7million in this financial year compared to $182.6 in the 2022-23 financial year.