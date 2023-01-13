Police to investigate bus driver assault

[File Photo]

Police say they have not received any complaint from a bus driver, who has been seen being assaulted in a video circulating on social media.

In the video, the driver is subject to the assault after questioning a passenger on her failure to produce a ticket.

The bus company in an email to the Police, claims that the driver’s report was not taken down by Police, and further alleging that the driver was told that video recording was not evidence.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier Sitiveni Qiliho says the force will investigate the claims.

“I’ve directed the Divisional Police Commander North to have the Internal Affairs Unit there to conduct the investigation and until I receive that report than I will be able to make a statement on what transpired. Otherwise I will be speculating on what really transpired there. We take the report that has been lodged by the bus operator and that will form the investigation that should be done by our Internal Affairs Unit.”

The company is also claiming that the report was not noted down, claiming the driver, being an Indo-Fijian was subject to racial discrimination by Police officers.

When contacted yesterday, the bus owner did not want to comment saying they are letting the police take further action.