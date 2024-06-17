Police probe death of young woman

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found motionless in Vitoga, Lautoka.

Police say an initial report was received at the Lautoka Police Station on Saturday afternoon, whereby officers from the Lautoka Crime and Crime Scene Investigations Unit were deployed to the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to Lautoka mortuary.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

The investigation continues.