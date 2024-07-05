Police praise Ra Provincial Council's stand against illicit drug trade

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Police Force has conveyed appreciation to the members of the Ra Provincial Council for taking a stand in protecting their province from the harmful impacts of the illicit drug trade.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa highlighted this while officially opening the three-day War on Drugs and Fight for Violence against Women and Children Roadshow in Rakiraki yesterday.

He says they salute this move, noting their consistent call for community support in reducing the supply of illicit drugs.

ACP Waqa says 768 reports of drugs have been recorded between January and May throughout the five policing divisions.

He say 342 cases were recorded within the Western Division, 164 in the Northern Division, 156 in the Southern Division, 61 in the Eastern Division and the Central Division recorded 45 cases.”



ACP Waqa says through consistent collaborative efforts, the figure can be reduced.

He also called for a collaborative approach in addressing crimes against women and children.