Police issues road safety reminder

The Fiji Police Force is reminding the public of road safety following an accident involving a ten-year-old student.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, says that the ten-year-old student was allegedly walking on the side of Princess Road in Tacirua when she was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man.

Divuana says that the suspect allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer onto the other side of the road, causing the accident.

The ten-year-old student victim sustained injuries and is currently admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Yesterday morning in Sawani, a truck driven by a 57-year-old man veered off the road and landed upside down near a river.

The driver was rushed to the Nausori Health Center, where he received medical treatment.

While in the Western Division, a car driven by a 32-year-old man veered off the King’s Road near Tuvu in Lautoka and landed in a drain, which resulted in the suspect’s elderly mother, who was a passenger in the car, having serious injuries.

The Director of Traffic is calling for drivers to drive within the speed limit.

With the road death toll currently standing at 20 compared to 39 and the majority linked to speeding, SSP Divuana states that drivers need to adopt a change of mindset and practice safe driving at all times.