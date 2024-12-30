PM tours Korotasere road project

Villages along the Natewa-West coast will soon have upgraded road accessibility, thanks to a Chinese-funded project.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Fiji’s ambassador to China, Robert Lee, conducted an inspection along the Nacavanadi to Korotasere road project site recently.

The Nacavanadi to Korotasere road upgrade is one of the active projects on Vanua Levu that is funded and supported through a grant from the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka was briefed on the plans and progress by the Fiji Roads Authority General Manager North Delana Rabalaka, along with other government officials based in the North.