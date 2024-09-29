PM pressed to act on FICAC inquiry

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to establish a Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission, he says must investigate serious allegations made by former Acting Deputy Commissioner of FICAC Francis Puleiwai.

The allegations, raised in an interview with ABC Australia claim that government ministers interfered with FICAC investigations, undermined the rule of law and forced Puleiwai to leave Fiji due to safety concerns.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the accusations is damaging and urged Rabuka to act swiftly by instituting an inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act.

He states that this will help restore public trust and demonstrate the government’s commitment to the rule of law, constitutional integrity and the independence of key institutions.

The former AG warned that failing to address the allegations could further weaken investor confidence and negatively impact Fiji’s struggling economy.

He adds that Fiji’s credibility with international development partners and agencies is also at risk. Sayed-Khaiyum responded to critics who argued there is no constitutional basis for the inquiry, explaining that a focused investigation would not interfere with ongoing legal processes.

He stressed that the inquiry must be led by impartial individuals without connections to those implicated.

Any involvement of biased figures, he cautioned, would undermine the inquiry’s credibility and worsen the country’s political climate.

Sayed-Khaiyum has called on Rabuka to act decisively, stating that the Prime Minister’s response will be crucial in safeguarding Fiji’s reputation as a stable and respected country.

The responsibility, he believes now rests with Rabuka to uphold the rule of law and protect the independence of Fiji’s institutions.