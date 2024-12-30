PM outlines community-based development plans

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized that the government will approach national development on a community-by-community basis, focusing on infrastructure improvements in each area.

Speaking on the government’s development strategy, Rabuka acknowledged the requests from rural communities for solar power projects.

However, he pointed out that Fiji is still in the early stages of transitioning to a fully solar-powered region.

He emphasized that these initiatives are being designed with sustainability in mind.

“Right now, communities are asking about solar projects. However, we must recognize that Fiji is not yet a fully solar-powered nation. Some areas have had electricity for decades, while others are still catching up. Therefore, development will progress incrementally, much like our work on road infrastructure. It will be one area at a time, focusing on roads alongside other necessary developments.”

Rabuka notes that the government is committed to improving not only the country’s physical infrastructure but also its digital connectivity.

The Prime Minister reiterated that progress may be gradual, but each community will benefit from these transformative initiatives, ensuring that no one is left behind as the country advances.