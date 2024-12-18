PM nominates Tudravu as COMPOL

Rusiate Tudruvu [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has nominated Rusiate Tudruvu as the Commissioner of Police.

Tudravu is not new to the Police Force having spent 39 years before tendering his resignation in August 2021.

Tudravu was holding the position of Deputy Commissioner when he resigned.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during this evening’s press conference

He also served as the acting Police Commissioner for a year when former COMPOL Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was away on overseas studies in the United Kingdom.

At a press conference this afternoon Rabuka adds that he is grateful that Sitiveni Qiliho had resigned which opened up the pathway for the government to appoint a new Commissioner.

“It has taken a long time, but there are certain provisions of the constitution that had to be met. We waiting for a long time until the vacancy of the post had to be properly established and it came. And its grateful that former commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho had resigned and that opened up the real vacancy for us to go into the process of appointing a commissioner.”



He adds that they went with the recommendation of the COC Panel.

Chairing the panel was Mike Bush former Commissioner of Police NZ who will be embedded in the headquarters here as the mentor for the new Commissioner

The Commissioner will take up his post on the 3rd of February next year.

Under Section 129(4) of the Constitution, the Commissioner of Police is appointed by the President on the advice of the COC, following consultation with the minister responsible for the Fiji Police Force.