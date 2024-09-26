PM hints at serious misconduct allegations against Pita Wise

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has hinted at an allegation of serious misconduct by Pita Wise.

Pita Wise voluntarily resigned from his position as Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, effective immediately.

This morning, the Public Service Commission acknowledged receiving a resignation from Wise, and the Prime Minister highlighted he was notified on the matter.

“There was a complaint that I received and I forwarded to the PS for Public Service, which he referred to the Chariman of the PSC, and that was the outcome.”

Rabuka has recommended an acting deputy secretary to temporarily fill the position.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says they hope to find a replacement at the earliest.

“As far as Mr. Pita Wise replacement as PS in the PM’s office, the decision is yet to be made. We’ve submitted a recommendation to the Prime Minister, and once that comes to hand, we will make an announcement.”

The Commission has acknowledged Wise for his contribution since his appointment in January last year.