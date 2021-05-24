Home

PM congratulates US President on Independence

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 12:15 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the United States’ commitment on issues related to the pandemic and climate change is reassuring for Pacific countries.

In his congratulatory message on the United States of America’s 245 years of Independence, Bainimarama highlights that US President Joe Biden’s demonstration on the two pressing issues at the recent Group of Seven Summit is reassuring during this challenging time.

Bainimarama says America’s inspiring journey of nation-building best represents the vision and fortitude of people who desired greatness in unity.

He adds it is a journey that has instilled in us values and principal that have laid the foundation of our democracies.

In reaffirming Fiji’s partnership with the US, the Prime Minister extended good wishes to President Biden and the people of America.

