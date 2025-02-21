PM calls for urgent global action on climate change

[Photo: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka Speaking at the 61st Munich Security Conference]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Pacific islanders and their leaders are making sacrifices to meet global climate goals, especially in cutting carbon emissions.

Despite these efforts, climate change impacts like rising sea levels and land degradation are worsening.

Speaking at the 61st Munich Security Conference, Rabuka stressed the urgent need for global action, as small island nations remain vulnerable.

He emphasized that while switching to renewable energy is crucial, the transition is too slow to prevent further harm

So the message we would like to send to the rest of the world is that we are doing our bit. While you may be promoting just transition out of fossil fuel into renewable energy, the rate with which you are progressing is not enough to save some of the small island nations and smaller islands in the nations save them from the fate they are now going through.

Rabuka says the Pacific nations are working hard to protect their lands by building resilient seawalls and planting mangroves, but there is also a need to develop more resilient species that can withstand the impacts of seawater inundation on agricultural land.

