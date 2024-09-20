Plans to establish foreign relations and policy institute

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking a major step towards enhancing its diplomatic capabilities with the establishment of the Foreign Relations and Policy Institute.

Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala highlighted this while responding to questions by the Public Accounts Committee on review of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Audit Reports on General Administration Sector.

Dr Korovavala says the Ministry has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing the institute.

“We have completed the curriculum. We are now working on the modules and a specific presentation of different skills to be able to deliver this. We have a corps of ex-diplomats and permanent secretaries existing in Fiji, we will tap on their knowledge and experience.”



Dr Korovavala says their regional partners have also shown keen interest in the establishment of the Foreign Relations and Policy Institute.

“There are partners abroad who have expressed their willingness to cooperate with us and assist Fiji in developing this. We have received comments of interest from our partners in the region who want to also take advantage of the institute and send their diplomats to be trained here.”

Dr Korovavala says the institute is set to become a regional hub for diplomatic training, highlighting Fiji’s growing leadership role in the Pacific.