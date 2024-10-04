Plans to address food security crisis

Fiji and other Pacific island nations continue to face a growing crisis in their agri-food systems, as limited arable land, outdated farming methods, and climate change contribute to food insecurity across the region.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Andrew Tukana during the three-day Pacific SIDS Program Workshop in Nadi.

He also stresses the urgency of transforming these systems to meet the needs of island communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Tukana says rising poverty and external shocks, such as global pandemics and financial crises, have further affected food security in these nations.

He adds the Food Agriculture Organization has extended its support, offering expertise in policy recommendations and investment opportunities.

The Permanent Secretary adds representatives from various Pacific nations are working together to identify investment priorities.

The workshop concluded yesterday.