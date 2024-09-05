Plans for Waiyevo hospital upgrade

Plans and assessment works are currently underway for the Waiyevo Hospital upgrade project.

This will allow the people of Taveuni and surrounding islands in Cakaudrove better healthcare accessibility once the work is completed.

The upgrade plans have been made possible through the continuous commitment and work between Fiji and Australia under the Vuvale partnership.

In a recent statement, the Australian government says that it is delighted to support the critical infrastructure upgrades to the Waiyevo hospital through the Cyclone Recovery Program.

An assessment scope and work of the hospital has been completed, which has identified the key upgrades that will be delivered and undertaken at the facility.

The contractors will work on the detailed designs before the builders are mobilized next year to make those plans a reality.