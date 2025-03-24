PHIN Meeting focuses on data-driven policies

Enhancing digital infrastructure has been a key priority for the Health Ministry, ensuring even remote health facilities have access to reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Speaking at the Pacific Health Information Network Meeting in Nadi, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu highlighted ongoing network upgrades that enable real-time data sharing and telehealth services.

Dr Tudravu says that achieving sustainable digital health advancement requires consistent investment and effort in the foundational pillars.

“Our governments and our development partners must prioritize investment in these areas, ensuring digital health interventions align with national standards and health priorities, promote interoperability, and coordinate initiative across partners and stakeholders.”

The Ministry has also endorsed two key IT policies on hardware utilization in the ministry.

He emphasized the need for more policies, stating that future initiatives will focus on clear data privacy, security, and interoperability guidelines.

Dr Tudravu says these are the key elements for successfully implementing a national digital health strategy.

The Pacific Health Information Network Meeting aims to develop coordinated, practical, and sustainable technical support in Health Information System and digital health that aligns with country needs and promotes data-driven policies.

The PHIN Meeting is attended by Cook Islands, CNMI, Fiji, French Polynesia, FSM, Kiribati, RMI, Nauru, Niue, Palau, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The Pacific Community has organized the meeting in collaboration with the Australian e-Health Research Centre, CSIRO and other business partners.



