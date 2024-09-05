Partnership to bolster growth

Minister Maciu Nalumisa

The three-year agreement between the Suva City Council and Pacific Polytech aims to enhance climate resilience and sustainable development within Suburban City.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says both organizations recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding, which will focus on key areas, including capacity building through specialized training programs.

This also includes the development of climate change mitigation strategies and improvements in operational excellence.

Nalumisa says this partnership is designed to address challenges in waste management and ensure that local practices align with international standards

The Minister stresses that the MOU represents a strategic investment in Suburban City’s future, aimed at significantly improving service delivery and institutional capabilities.