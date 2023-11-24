Singh accuses FijiFirst of neglecting PALM workers

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh criticized FijiFirst in Parliament, alleging a disregard for the welfare of Fijian workers in the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Singh underscored his recent visit to Australia, where he engaged with PALM workers.

Former Employment Minister Parveen Bala vehemently contested Singh’s accusations in response to his remarks.

The Minister of Employment asserts that individuals participating in the PALM program have communicated to him a perceived lack of care from the prior administration.

“They were ditched as I said earlier by the previous administration. They felt what they felt, talk to them when you see them, they’ll tell you.”

Singh contends his recent visit has instilled hope among these Fijians.

However, Opposition MP, Parveen Bala disagrees, claiming that FijiFirst established a robust foundation by facilitating the employment of over 7,000 Fijians under the scheme.

“We all worked hard as I have said earlier on, even during trying times like COVID-19 to make sure that Fiji does not fail in its obligation in terms of the agreement.”

Meanwhile, the Minister says when he interacted with these workers, he felt shame and guilt.

Singh also says that the government is in the concluding stages of finalizing the Australia-Fiji bilateral labour agreement under PALM.

He expresses the expectation of formalizing the Memorandum of Understanding upon receiving the draft implementation arrangements from their Australian counterparts.