Parliament

Kamikamica defends Fiji Water's tax-free arrangement

Milika Tabua Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 24, 2023 12:37 pm

Trade and Co-operatives Minister Manoa Kamikamica

There is zero loss of revenue to the government due to the tax-free arrangement with Fiji Water.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Trade and Co-operatives, Manoa Kamikamica while speaking in Parliament today.

He says the government made the arrangement of a free tax with Fiji Water in order to support its overall global business.

Kamikamica says the arrangement creates a better working relationship with Fiji Water.

“There is zero loss of revenue to the government of Fiji; there is no loss of revenue to the government of Fiji. In terms of arrangement, there is a tax-free arrangement. What has happened is that if you look at the actual Act for supplies and supply over 10 million litres per month, you have to pay a higher price of 19.05 cents that covers the income tax; in fact, it covers more than that—about 2 million extra.”

Kamikamica says that they are working on collaborating with Fiji Water in other areas of the economy.

