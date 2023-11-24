Deputy PM and FijiFirst MP withdraw disorderly statements

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad (left), FijiFirst MP Sachida Nand

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and FijiFirst MP Sachida Nand withdrew the disorderly statements they made against one another earlier this week.

The MPs threw exchanges and both later raised points of order.

Sachida Nand had accused Prasad of texting other people’s wives and inviting them over, while Prasad offended Nand by saying he does not do BBQ from the roadside like the opposition MP.

Prasad, in response to Nand, says what he said is insulting, while Nand replied to Prasad, saying he does not sell BBB and claims that the Deputy Prime Minister’s statement offended hundreds of people who make BBQ to make ends meet.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu expressed dissatisfaction with both statements.

“Stooping low and playing gutter-level attack on each other does not auger well in maintaining the decorum, honour, and dignity of our parliament.”

The Speaker says he confirmed that there were exchanges between both members that were unbecoming.

He says he is satisfied that the Deputy Prime Minister used offensive words, and he is also satisfied that Nand had indeed imputed Prasad.