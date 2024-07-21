PALM10 summit adopts declaration fostering cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The tenth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting Summit concluded in Tokyo, Japan this week with leaders adopting a declaration and action plan that strengthens cooperation in realizing the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

PALM10 Summit co-chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown welcomed the outcomes achieved and expressed his hope that they will stride forward together under the PALM partnership between Japan and Pacific Island countries.

He says throughout the dialogue they have committed to strengthening cooperation in a number of key areas, specifically in political leadership and regionalism, people-centred development, peace and security, resources and economic development, climate change and disasters, ocean and environment, and technology and connectivity.

He says they look forward to working closely with Japan in bringing shared aspirations to fruition.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the summit has reinforced once again the positive role that Japan continues to play in the region and the commitment of the Japanese people to a future of shared interests and shared prosperity with the peoples of the Pacific.

Rabuka says they look forward to continued support from Japan in efforts to make economies self-sustained and prosperous, now and into the future.