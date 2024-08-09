Pacific Islands hold first plastic dialogue in Funafuti

[Source: SPREP / Twitter]

The Pacific Islands are coming together to address the growing problem of plastic pollution with the first-ever Plastic Dialogue in Funafuti, Tuvalu.

This event, organized by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and funded by Australia, has gathered over 200 delegates to discuss and coordinate actions against plastic waste.

Plastic pollution has also been a growing concern for Fiji, the impact is similarly felt.

The problem threatens marine ecosystems and impacts food security and cultural practices, echoing the concerns highlighted by Tuvalu’s Minister for National Resources and Agriculture, Hon. Sa’aga Talu Teafa.

Tuvalu’s Minister for National Resources and Agriculture, Hon. Sa’aga Talu Teafa.

SPREP’s Director General, Sefanaia Nawadra, emphasizes the importance of this forum for identifying gaps in implementation and coordinating efforts among development partners, governments, and other stakeholders.

SPREP’s Director General, Sefanaia Nawadra (left) with Australia’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu, Brenton Garlick

This dialogue is also crucial for Fiji, as the country seeks to enhance its waste management practices and protect its marine environment.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu, Brenton Garlick, calls for a global solution and advocates for an ambitious international agreement on plastics with binding rules.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu, Brenton Garlick

The Fourth Clean Pacific Roundtable, running from August 5 to 9, aims to advance sustainable waste management practices across the Pacific region, including Fiji, by fostering regional collaboration and effective solutions.