Over 14,500 Fijians departed last month

14,518 residents departed Fiji last month.

The data, released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, provides insights into resident mobility patterns.

It says 86.4 percent, or 12,544 residents, left Fiji for short absences under three months.

Article continues after advertisement

This category likely includes visits to family and friends, holidays, and short-term business trips.

It says visiting friends and relatives was the most common reason for short-term departures, accounting for 47.4 percent of those leaving, and holidays followed closely at 41.0 percent.

Business travel, employment opportunities, and education and training made up a smaller portion of short-term departures, at 6.9 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The FBOS says 799 residents and 1,175 residents departed for periods exceeding three months, up to one year, and over a year, respectively.