Opposition leader stresses collective progress

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu [right] with Jone Usamate during the press conference

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has emphasized the importance of reflecting on the events of 2024 to guide in terms of the preparations for 2025 and beyond.

In a press conference yesterday, Seruiratu highlighted the need to learn from past experiences, focusing on collective achievements while addressing weaknesses to foster greater progress.

He believes that we can learn from the past and better prepare for the future.

“And our future is always in our hands. Our will is in our hands. Even though we can’t do much to change the past, we can do better. We are in a better position to influence our future. So, in thinking about the past, I am seeking our success and strength.”

Seruiratu pointed to the collective successes achieved over the past year, urging citizens and leaders alike to preserve and build upon them.

The opposition leader acknowledged the importance of assessing governance challenges and identifying areas for improvement to enhance service delivery and strengthen national resilience.

He emphasized Parliament’s role in addressing governance issues and serving as the people’s voice, particularly in times of political and administrative challenges.

Seruiratu described 2025 as an opportunity to incorporate lessons learnt from the previous year into actionable strategies for national development.