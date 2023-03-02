Online system launch for state land applications

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

Online platforms are now a key enabler for business, and with this, customer convenience is increased.

This was said by Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu during the launch of the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources State Land Online Application (OSLA) yesterday.

Vasu says the OSLA platform allows potential lessees to apply for state land leases without leaving the comfort of their home, business, or farm and is readily available through the ministry’s website.

He says through OSLA, people have access to quarterly vacant state land advertisements and can lodge an application by following the simple instructions and links available for each vacant lot of land.

Vasu also commended the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources on the development of the OSLA, saying that the system was not outsourced but developed by in-house developers.