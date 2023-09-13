One questioned over EbayShop scheme

Following the collapse of the EbayShop online recruitment scheme, many people are now approaching the police with information.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for Crime Mesake Waqa confirms a person is being questioned in this regard.

He says officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are working closely with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqa says two task forces have been set up in the Western and Central Divisions, and anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint is requested to lodge at either the

Lautoka or Totogo Police Stations.

Fijians have also been urged to call Lautoka Police Station on 9905 660 and Totogo Police on 9905834 if they are not able to make it to the two locations.