NZ PM to hold discussions with Rabuka on regional issues

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is currently in Nadi, is expected to hold critical discussions with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on a number of regional issues.

These discussions will address challenges and threats affecting Pacific Island countries and explore how these issues can be resolved through joint efforts.

He arrived at the Nausori Airport yesterday afternoon and was received by Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua.

He was accorded a guard of honour at the Airport before travelling to the capital.

Speaking at the traditional welcome ceremony yesterday, Luxon highlighted the importance of collaboration and mutual support among the nations.

Luxon says they will also focus on areas such as regional security, climate change, and economic cooperation.

“It is a long-standing relationship, one that we are incredibly proud about, and it’s exciting to think about where we can take the relationship further as we continue to deepen our ties and our connection to each other, and we look forward to that.”

Luxon also states that over the next few days, he will be exploring avenues for development and seeking ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship between New Zealand and Fiji.