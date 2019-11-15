Northland Farmers’ Cooperative mourns passing away of Lakhan

Northland Farmers Cooperative and its members are mourning the loss of former Co-operative Chair Hirday Lakhan.

Former Northland Tailevu executive Reginald Chandar says the sudden demise of Lakhan came as a shock and that they have lost a great leader and influential and productive member of the community.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has acknowledged Lakhan’s contribution to football as former President of the Northland Tailevu Football Association.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says Lakhan contributed towards the development of football and leaves behind a legacy which many would only dream of fulfilling.

Lakhan served as President from 2000 to 2002 and steered the Revival Committee which got Northland Tailevu back into full operation after the district was made an associate member.

The 64-year-old, survived by his wife and two daughters will be laid to rest on Friday.