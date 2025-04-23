No tolerance for drugs at Fiji Finals

[Source: Education Ministry/ Facebook]

Anyone with the intention to smuggle drugs to this year’s Coca-Cola Games will have to rethink it.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro made his intention known as he officially declared the Fiji Finals a drug-free event, and promised security will be tightened up at the venue.

The minister says no illegal substances will be allowed, and police will be in full force to keep the games safe.

Article continues after advertisement

He says bags will be checked and K9 units will search for drugs, and suspected drug users may be tested.

The police will also use drones and CCTV cameras to monitor activities and movements around the stadium.

The minister is also advising heads of schools to ensure students travel to the venue with teachers.

He also urges students to show good behaviour, especially on buses.

Radrodro says bad behaviour, like rocking buses or using bad language, will not be accepted.

He also warns bus drivers to keep music at a respectful volume and to ensure safe travel for passengers.

The minister is also urging parents to speak to their children about behaving well and staying safe.

He says the Coca-Cola Games are a celebration of young people, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure they stay safe and positive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.