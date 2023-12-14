NFA to investigate heritage building fire

[ Source : Supplied ]

The National Fire Authority will be conducting an investigation on the fire at the old Levuka Hospital located between the new Levuka Hospital and the hospital mortuary.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says NFA received a running call at 12.30 am about a property fire.

He says the duty team as well as off-duty fire officers arrived at the scene to find the four-room vacant wooden heritage building fully engulfed in flames and set about trying to put out the fire and stop it from spreading to the nearby new hospital and mortuary, which were very closely located to the old hospital.

Sowane says the fire spread rapidly causing the four patients at the new hospital to be evacuated to Levuka Vakaviti village.



The NFA CEO confirms there were no reports of any injuries or fatalities.



He adds the fire crew focused on containing the fire and preventing its spread to the new hospital and mortuary, which were also wooden buildings and in very close proximity.



The heritage building was destroyed.

Sowane acknowledged the NFA team in Levuka for their skillfulness in successfully preventing the fire from spreading to the new hospital and mortuary.



