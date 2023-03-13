New VRI room for Ba Police Station

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A new video recording interview room has been established at the Ba Police Station.

According to a Fiji Police Force statement, the VRI room is in line with its efforts of being more transparent, accountable and effective.

The expansion of the VRI investigative capabilities was made possible under the Fiji Police Partnership program, supported and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police say technical assistance was provided by the New Zealand Police and United Nations Development Program.