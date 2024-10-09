New show spotlights NCD’s

Health Matters Programme Producer, Jone Tomuse

Non-communicable diseases remain a concern for Fiji, and awareness is key to tackling this crisis.

Keeping this in mind, FBC TV has partnered with the Ministry of Health to premiere a new show titled “Health Matters: Understanding and Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases,” aimed at educating the public about NCDs starting tomorrow.

Programme Producer, Jone Tomuse states that the 16-episode series will focus on critical health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory illnesses, and diabetes.

He adds Health Matters will focus on empowering Fijians with information and tools for prevention and early detection.

“The program aims to educate and raise awareness about the growing threat of non-communicable diseases in Fiji and the Pacific region. The objective is to inform the public about the types, causes, and symptoms of NCDs.”

Tomuse adds that it will also inspire the community through real-life stories of resilience and survival.

The weekly program will premiere at 6 pm tomorrow.