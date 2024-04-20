New diplomats to leave soon

(L to R) Fiji’s High Commissioner to UK, H.E Jovilisi Suveinakama, Permanent Secretary Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Fiji’s Ambassador to U.S.A, H.E Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The newly appointed Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi, Fiji’s Ambassador to the United States of America, and Jovilisi Suveinakama, Fiji’s High Commissioner to the UK, will soon leave for their various assignments following a farewell from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala extended the government’s best wishes, emphasizing the importance of Fiji’s relations with traditional partners like the USA and UK.

He highlighted the crucial role of Fijian diplomats in advancing Fiji’s interests under the pillars of foreign policy.

Permanent Secretary Foreign Affairs Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The two diplomats acknowledged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team for their support and expressed their commitment to prioritizing Fiji’s interests in their roles.

They acknowledged the evolving international environment and pledged to work closely with receiving states, development partners, international organizations, and the Fijian diaspora to achieve positive outcomes.

Their responsibilities will include advocating for global and regional issues such as economic cooperation, regional security, cultural exchanges, climate change, environmental protection, and sustainable development goals.

Also present at the event were Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Jagnnath Sami, and Fiji’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Robert Lee.