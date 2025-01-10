New Corrections HQ opens in Vaturekuka

A $1.5m Fiji Corrections Services Northern Division Headquarters is expected to improve operations for staff and support rehabilitation efforts for inmates at the Vaturekuka Correction Facility.

While officiating at the opening, Correction Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa highlighted that workspace and office conditions have always been a challenge for staff in the past.

However, the new modern building will now allow all work to be done remotely as well as provide a better and safe working condition for the staff.

“Over the years, the supervisor used to cramp inside, but we got assisted by the Roko Provincial Council, so the supervisor was located at the Macuata House. But we were able to get this project in place, and today is a special occasion for us because now the supervisor of the northern division can have its own office”.

Dr Nakarawa has also indicated that there are plans for a temporary facility to address the overcrowding issue at the Vaturekuka Corrections Center.

“Building a proper remand center is quite expensive, so what we’re trying to do is build a temporary building there where we can shift convicted prisoners, and space taken up by the convicted person can turn into a remand that is just a short-term measure while we look at a long-term solution to overcrowding.”

Turaga na Tui Bua, Ra Makutu Nagagavoka, while opening the new facility, has acknowledged the efforts of the staff towards those under their care.

“My hope and blessings are that this new headquarters will enable officers and staff of the Fiji Correction Services to provide better services to those under your care through the new working environment and technology and continue serving the Northern Division.”

Both the Vaturekuka and Taveuni Correction facilities are fully operational, with enough staff to provide services to inmates through rehabilitation programs aimed at reducing recidivism rates in the three provinces.