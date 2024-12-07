New clarifier to address high turbidity

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlights the persistent challenge of high turbidity in water, which is caused by residue during adverse weather conditions.

Ro Filipe says the ministry is prioritizing the installation of a clarifier at the Viria water plant to address the issue.

He adds that the estimated cost is around $10 million.

Ro Filipe states the clarifier will ensure a reliable water supply during extreme weather.

“Our capacity to maintain inflow is also hampered by the constant blocking of the cascade dam at Savura Pump Station during this high period of high rainfall. And the time it takes for our team to be able to safely drive to clear the debris during high flood levels.”

Ro Filipe adds the ministry has deployed chemical treatments such as polymer and PAC to manage turbidity and mitigate supply disruptions.

The minister further says that plans are underway to install a co-land infiltration system at the Sabeto Pump Station, which often faces blockages during heavy rainfall to enhance resilience.

He says the system will be funded from the Special Climate Change Fund via the Global Environment Fund.