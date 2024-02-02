New bridge transforms accessibility and safety

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There will be no limitations on accessibility and development for the residents and students of Buca Settlement in Savusavu following the opening of their new bridge.

The over 450 Fijians from the settlement had to think twice on buying any heavy loads as the old wooden bridge had a weight limit of five tonnes.

Nasavusavu Public School Manager, Melvin Prasad says with the help of a $50,000 government grant, the 88-year-old wooden crossing is now replaced with a proper bridge.

“For the development of the school, we could not get the heavy trucks to get in the building materials because of the certain weight limit that could cross the bridge.”



Buca Villager, Titilia Tilikana says the bridge also increases the safety of over 439 students of Nasavusavu Public School.

“I have five children studying at Nasavusavu Public School. Before tree trunks and timber were used for the crossing but now it’s concrete and we are really grateful for the support. We use to fear for our children’s lives before as the old crossing was not safe but we are relief with this new crossing.”

The residents are working to introduce bus services in the area since students currently commute from the main road to the school.