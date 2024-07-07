Need to manage medical demands: Prasad

the Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [left] while opening the Pulse Care Consultancy Services in Lautoka yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government]

The government realises the increasing demand in the medical field and the need to effectively manage it.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad in Lautoka yesterday while opening the Pulse Care Consultancy Services.

Prasad says investments by the SMEs in the health sector will improve service delivery.

He adds that since coming into government they realised the pressing needs to improve health infrastructure and services.

“Because a lot of people are not sometimes aware of what you can do. So, you can provide advice on cost-effective treatment and solutions for our people. Medical demand or demand for medical services can be unlimited, can be very demanding.”

Prasad says this will also create job opportunities.

He adds their long term objective is to build facilities and provide an environment where such businesses can thrive.