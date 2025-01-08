NDRMO monitors flood early warning systems

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is closely monitoring the flood early warning systems with the Divisional Emergency Operations Centers and taking necessary precautions for public safety.

This as heavy rain warning in force for the Northern Division and a heavy rain alert remains in force for the Central and Eastern Division, Southern Bua, and Cakaudrove Province.

It is now in force for Yasawa as well.

As a result of heavy rain, cases of flash flooding are highly possible.

Therefore NDRMO is urging to people to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads and walkways where water is above knee level.

It says that the heavy rain may also lead to traffic disruptions, therefore, motorists are advised to take extra precautions.

A trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over the Fiji group.

Associated clouds, rain, and showers affect the Fiji group.

It is expected to gradually ease from the west from later today and clear the group by later tomorrow.