NDP to guide development plans

The National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 aims to respond to the pressing global, regional and national challenges and enhance developments in Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this during the launch of the NDP in Suva today.

Prasad states that this approach represents a commitment to openness and transparency, which will serve as the foundation for building a shared future.

He adds that the plan seeks to provide Fiji with an opportunity to shape its pathway to becoming a resilient, sustainable and highly inclusive country.

“Economic activity and improved well-being will result from this effort, and despite this, the effective execution of the National Development Plan is a shared and collective responsibility that can never fall solely on the government.”

Prasad also acknowledged relevant authorities as well as their donor and development partners for assisting in the development of the plan.

Nationwide consultations were also held with the participation of over 22,000 people from various sectors to gather their views before the plan was finalized.