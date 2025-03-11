Nausori Council on the brink

[File Photo]

The Nausori Town Council is buckling under urban growth, rising crime, and climate threats.

A parliamentary review has now put its shortcomings under the spotlight.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs has tabled its report on the Council’s performance between 2016 and 2018, raising concerns about its ability to manage key responsibilities.

The findings point to delays in development projects, overstretched resources, and emerging social issues that demand immediate attention.

Committee Chair Iliesa Vanawalu highlighted one of the major issues identified is the stalled transition of Korovou into a town.

The Council’s jurisdiction, he said was expanded in 2018 to include the Korovou Urban Centre, but plans to officially upgrade its status have been put on hold.

The delay raises questions about the town’s readiness for growth and the government’s commitment to urban development.

Vanawalu explained that the committee also reviewed infrastructure plans for Nausori, including the creation of new parks, improved public seating, and designated transport hubs for buses and minibuses.

While these upgrades are in the pipeline, the chair states that the report stresses that they must be treated as priorities, not long-term ambitions.

Beyond infrastructure, Nausori is facing deeper challenges. Drug-related crimes are on the rise, adding pressure to law enforcement and community services.

Flooding remains a persistent threat, disrupting daily life and damaging property.

The Council’s expanded rural boundaries have also increased demand for services, yet resources remain limited.

The Committee has called for an urgent review of the Council’s operations, warning that without structural changes, service delivery will continue to fall short.

A more strategic approach is needed to improve governance, public safety, and disaster resilience.

The Ministry of Local Government has been urged to step up its oversight role to ensure the Council operates efficiently and complies with regulations.

