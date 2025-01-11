Naupoto flags passport printing bottleneck on first day

Newly appointed Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto

Newly appointed Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto, has wasted no time in identifying operational challenges at the Immigration Department in Suva.

Following his swearing-in yesterday, Naupoto toured the department and flagged a key concern.

The Minister has identified that only one passport printer is currently functional, limiting daily passport production to just 300.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that addressing both efficiency and integrity in service delivery will be the cornerstone of his leadership.

The Minister assured his commitment to tackling corruption within the department, noting concerns over favouritism in passport issuance.

He highlighted that sometimes, people leverage personal connections to obtain passports faster, disadvantaging others.

He stressed that an efficient system will help eliminate such practices.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated there are about 10,000 blank passports available in the country as Naupoto stressed that the bottleneck is in printing efficiency.