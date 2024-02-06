Heavy rain alert in force

[File Photo]

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Northern, Eastern and Central parts of the country.

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the eastern parts, and it is expected to be enhanced by Thursday with moderate potential for heavy rainfall over the Heavy Rain Alert areas.

Meanwhile, an embedded low-pressure system is expected to develop within the trough near Yasawa on Thursday, while winds are expected to become north-westerlies over the northern and eastern parts.

According to Fiji Meteorological Services, occasional rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms are expected over Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu, Navua, Suva, Nausori, interior Ba-Ra-Naitasiri, and Serua-Namosi areas starting Thursday.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

It says afternoon or evening thunderstorms, which are very common during this time of the year, have the potential to produce an intense amount of rainfall within a few hours.

This environmental setup is anticipated to produce occasional rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms over the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups, and the northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Conditions are expected to ease later Friday.