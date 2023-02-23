Fiji likely to have two to three cyclones before May

The aftermath of TC Yasa in Labasa. [Source: File Photo]

The National Disaster Management Office says Fiji is likely to experience two to three cyclones before the cyclone season ends in April.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says they are therefore closely monitoring the current weather system together with the weather forecast.

Ditoka says they will be working with relevant Ministries should there be any weather alerts in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we are still looking at the future to see the weather ahead of us. Looks like we might have potentially two or three cyclones.”



Minister Sakiasi Ditoka.

Ditoka states they just completed the damage assessments of the recent floods.