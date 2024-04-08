National Housing Policy to be reviewed

The Cabinet has approved the review of the National Housing Policy to address evolving housing needs and improve the policy’s effectiveness.

The policy was established in 2011.

The review process will begin with consultations targeting key stakeholders.

It says these discussions will focus on high-level policy direction, aiming to identify critical issues and potential areas for improvement.

Following this initial phase, the collated information will be presented to the Cabinet which will serve as the foundation for drafting a revised National Housing Policy document.

This draft will form the basis for the second stage of consultations, which will involve engaging with the wider Fijian public.