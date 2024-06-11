National Archives hosts Open Day

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The National Archives is opening its doors to the public today, offering a unique opportunity to explore its extensive collections.

Themed “CyberArchives,” the event invites visitors to attend at 10am, 12pm and 2:30pm to meet staff, view historical records and explore a historical photo exhibition.

Visitors will also learn how to access these important documents and discover the preservation techniques employed to maintain this invaluable collection.

The National Archives preserves the country’s documentary heritage, encompassing approximately one million documents dating from the early 1800s to the present.

This open day coincides with International Archives Day, celebrated annually on June 9th which reconnects people with the unique records documenting Fiji’s rich history.