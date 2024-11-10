Nasinu Town Council announces historic financial turnaround

The Nasinu Town Council’s newly appointed leadership has reversed years of financial stagnation, achieving savings for the first time in the 20-year history.

Nasinu Town Council Chair Felix Magnus announced a reserve of $2 million, attributing this responsible financial management and commitment to building a sustainable future for Nasinu

Magnus also emphasized that the Council is actively working to improve the quality of life for all Nasinu residents, including those in squatter settlements.

He says that those these communities are not ratepayers, they are tax paying citizens.

Magnus says they are grateful to the government for funding projects that directly benefit them, like sanitation services, footpaths, stream crossings, and solar lights.

He says these improvements are especially vital for the safety and well-being of women and children.

The Chair adds that the Council has pledged to keep Nasinu residents informed of the audit’s findings and is committed to ongoing improvements in governance.